Rockets Collapse in Loss vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets are stunned after a 113-112 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night inside Toyota Center.
The Rockets were up 15 points with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves went on a 20-4 run to end the game, which ended on an exclamation point with an Anthony Edwards 3-pointer with 23 seconds to go.
With the shot clock turned off, Rockets coach Ime Udoka opted to let the final possession play out, and Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go as Houston was left baffled on its home floor.
Alperen Sengun was the leading scorer for the Rockets with 38 points and 12 rebounds. Amen Thompson had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wolves had 27 points for Julius Randle, while Anthony Edwards added 24 of his own.
The Rockets' collapse is arguably the worst of the season, and it's very out of character for what they have done all season long. It was clear that the Rockets ran out of gas after playing back-to-back nights late in the fourth quarter, and not being able to finish things out proved to be a fatal mistake for the team.
The Rockets are back in action on Sunday against the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
