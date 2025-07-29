Houston Rockets Confident in Three Guard Rotation
The Rockets are heading into the 2025-26 season with one of the most loaded rosters in the NBA, but that does not mean they do not have an area that concerns fans. Loading up at the wing position this summer, Houston has some talented two-way play style players, which head coach Ime Udoka raves about when it comes to his basketball team.
However, when it comes to the guard position for Houston, it is seemingly scarce, as only four guards are currently listed on the roster. Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard will make up most of the minutes for Houston this season, with Aaron Holiday coming in to clean up the remaining minutes for the time being.
Fans were clamoring for the Rockets to find another guard this offseason before extensions and the addition of Josh Okogie, but with Okogie signing a one-year deal with Houston this past week, the dreams for another guard in Houston were dashed.
Daniell Lerner of the Houston Chronicle talked about the confidence Houston is showing in their three guards, following Okogie's agreement.
"With the Rockets, Okogie figures to provide extra defense and length at the end of the bench. The Rockets’ decision to sign another wing, a position at which they already possess considerable depth, rather than a guard, appears to signal confidence in the main ball-handling trio of Fred VanVleet,Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard supplemented by veteran combo guard Aaron Holiday," stated Lerner.
This is not to say that the Houston Rockets guards are incapable of taking on the workload between the three, occasionally four players, especially when you consider the type of talent and lineups that Ime Udoka likes to deploy on the floor.
The Rockets will have a plethora of lineups to choose from, whether it be stretch lineups, double bigs or even small ball. The way Houston has set itself up this offseason, it's no wonder they have confidence in the small guard room they employ.