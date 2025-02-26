Rockets Could Add Another Australian Center in Draft
The Houston Rockets are connected to Australia in more ways than one with their current roster.
Not only did Jae'Sean Tate play in Australia's NBL with the Sydney Kings before coming to the NBA five years ago, but Jock Landale and two-way player Jack McVeigh are part of Australia's national team.
The Rockets could increase their presence with Australia in the 2025 NBA Draft. Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman suggests that the Rockets could take Australian big man Rocco Zikarsky with the No. 58 overall pick. Zikarsky has been compared to Portland Trail Blazers rookie and last year's No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan.
"A knee injury knocked Rocco Zikarsky out for the season, a tough blow after what had been been a relatively unproductive season," Wasserman writes.
"Age, size and junior-level impact will still earn him looks and front-office discussion before the draft, though.
"Certain teams may be willing to stay patient and see second-round value in a 7'2" 18-year-old who gets you second-chance points and still has intriguing defensive upside. But his image and projection have taken hits this year."
The Rockets could keep Zikarsky down under to rehab his knee and give him some run before potentially making a leap to the NBA, or Houston could try to develop him in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
