Rockets Could Add Former Spurs PG in Buyout Market
The Houston Rockets watched idly from the sideline as the San Antonio Spurs sent Tre Jones to the Chicago Bulls as part of the three-team deal that brought All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox to Alamo City.
Jones has stayed with the Bulls for the time being, but the former Duke point guard remains a possibility for a buyout.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed the Rockets as an option for Jones if he were to agree to a buyout with the Bulls.
"If Chicago lets Jones out, the Houston Rockets could be quick to snatch him up," Buckley writes.
"They need a backup ball-mover behind Fred VanVleet, and Jones' decision-making is consistently elite. The fifth-year floor general has more than quadrupled his career turnover count (308) with assists (1,316).
"He is more of a game-manager than a deft playmaker, but that's fine for a bench role, particularly if it'd be more of a situational timeshare with Aaron Holiday, who's a better shooter and bigger scoring threat. The Rockets must squeeze everything they can out of this offense if they hope to contend, and strengthening the second unit with a quarterback of Jones' caliber would help."
This wouldn't be a franchise-altering move, and it wouldn't change much for the playoff run, but the team could waive Cody Zeller to open up a spot for a player like Jones.
Jones likely wouldn't be in the rotation, but it would give the Rockets another point guard to work with while VanVleet continues to recover from his ankle sprain.
