Rockets Could Make Trade for LA Clippers Superstar
The Houston Rockets need to make a big splash in the offseason this summer, and there is a superstar in Los Angeles who has recently been named as someone to watch out for.
A two-time NBA Finals winner and two-time Finals MVP, forward Kawhi Leonard is a "win-now" player, which matches the identity of Ime Udoka.
Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, as well as Amen Thompson are the future in Houston. They need a superstar and proven winner to play alongside them in the next few years. The Rockets will be a postseason team for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.
Leonard has averaged 20 points and six rebounds on 49.8% shooting from the field. Although he has dealt with knee injuries over the last few years, he would be a good addition to Houston, as he brings championship experience, no locker room issues, and can be a great veteran to Tari Eason.
Udoka compared Leonard to Eason, as they are both two-way forces. Eason is having the best year in his short career so far, but he has absolutely shown flashes of All-NBA level defense. He and Thompson could be great under leadership from the Los Angeles Clippers' star. Now that he is healthy, Leonard should be good and ready to go for the full season next year and for the foreseeable future.
It will likely take picks and some young talent for Houston to acquire Leonard, but it could be worth it in making Houston a legitimate contender for the next few seasons.
