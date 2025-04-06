Rockets Could See Former Friend James Harden, Clippers in Playoffs
The Houston Rockets are playoff-bound for the first time since 2020, but they are still up in the air about where they will finish in the Western Conference playoff picture with a week to go in the regular season.
One team that the Rockets could face is the Los Angeles Clippers, who have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden leading the way.
Having the Rockets go up against Harden in their first trip back to the postseason would be a juicy storyline for the league, and Houston should know based on his playoff experience that he can turn things up in the postseason.
Harden has also experienced a ton of playoff woes, and that could come to bite him here. However, he will have Leonard on his side.
Leonard only played in two out of a possible six games, which led to a loss against the Dallas Mavericks, who went on to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. Now, Leonard appears to be healthy after sitting a good chunk of the season with a knee injury. Leonard's experience and defense will always make the Clippers a threat in the playoffs.
Luckily for the Rockets, they are 3-0 against the Clippers so far this season with another game coming up this week that could lead to a Houston sweep.
The regular season series goes out the window for the playoff run, but the Rockets can draw upon those wins from earlier in the year to help when it matters most.