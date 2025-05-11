Rockets Could Take Cooper Flagg in NBA Draft Lottery
The Houston Rockets are inching closer to the NBA Draft Lottery, where they will have a chance to capture the "Flagg" and take the No. 1 overall pick.
The Rockets have picked in the top four in each of the last four years, allowing them to build a foundation of top prospects, and with the draft rights to the Phoenix Suns' pick this year, Houston could add to that pile.
If they get the No. 1 overall pick, Duke forward Cooper Flagg would be the selection, and Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley looks into how the Rockets would operate with him on the roster.
"The idea of Flagg in Space City—by way of the Phoenix Suns' lottery pick—is nightmare fuel for the rest of the NBA. A young team that just willed its way to an ahead-of-schedule 52-win season on the strength of its defense, tenacity and competitive fire would add a blue-chip prospect who shines in those exact areas," Buckley wrote.
"Houston would be littered with multi-positional stoppers, and it would have true chaos-creators in Flagg and Amen Thompson. Flagg's finishing would shine off deliveries from Alperen Şengün and Fred VanVleet (team option), while Flagg's own playmaking might perk up the potency of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore.
"If there's a worry here, it's that Houston could task Flagg with becoming the half-court creator needed to get this group into championship contention. He might ace that role one day, but for now, there are still questions about his three-point consistency and ability to create something-out-of-nothing scoring chances.
"With that said, if he's ready for such a role, the Rockets can clear the runway for him while also surrounding him with a stacked supporting cast."
The NBA Draft Lottery takes place tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.