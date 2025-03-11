Rockets Could Trade For Pelicans' Zion Williamson
The Houston Rockets are in line to make a big trade this summer.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests that comes in the package of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who gets dealt to the Rockets for Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason and Jock Landale.
"Williamson has been healthy and productive lately (26.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists over his last 15 games), only missing three of his past 18 contests," Swartz writes.
"The Pelicans should use this rare opportunity to trade the oft-injured 24-year-old now and reset the roster around a new group of young talent.
"If the Rockets bow out of the West playoffs early and talk themselves into pairing Williamson with Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet and Cam Whitmore, the Pelicans should be thrilled to add Smith, Sheppard and Eason to a core of Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Yves Missi, Jordan Hawkins and others.
"The Williamson era in New Orleans has been a huge disappointment. The Pels need to trade him now while there's still value before another injury-plagued season unfolds."
It's hard to imagine a trade like this going through, especially with a division rival. The Rockets have expressed a lot of optimism with their young core, and although that doesn't make them untouchable in a trade, moving a good chunk of it for an injury-prone Williamson doesn't seem like the wisest investment for Houston.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.