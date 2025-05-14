Houston Rockets: Could Trae Young be a Trade Option?
The Houston Rockets are in the mix to potentially make a big splash in the trade market this summer. Atlanta Hawks point guard, Trae Young, could be a good fit for the Rockets.
Young is 26 years old and has averaged 25.3 points, almost four rebounds, and 9.8 assists a game throughout his career. In the playoffs, he averages 26 points, nine assists, and three rebounds. In 2021, he went to the Eastern Conference Finals.
One of Houston's biggest flaws is its shooting. Young has been a consistent shooter throughout his career, and he could fix that issue. However, he is flawed on defense, which is what the Rockets live by. Although that is his flaw, if Houston were to keep Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green, trading for him could be worth it.
Bringing a consistent shooter who has playoffs experience would be a great move for the Rockets. It is not likely that a trade for Young will happen, but he is a good point guard for the front office to look out for if he becomes available. The 26-year-old is a great facilitator who looks for his teammates to get them open shots, as well as get his shots up too. He would be enough to turn Houston into a serious contender.
It is unlikely that the Rockets will make a huge trade this offseason, but trading for Kevin Durant would come as no surprise due to the rumors and reports. Houston has Phoenix's 2027 and 2029 draft picks, as well as No. 10 from them this year. Rafael Stone could throw these picks and some players for Durant, Young, or any other superstar on the trade block this summer, or wait to see where the other two picks fall.
Houston should focus on the development of their young core. Green showed flashes of a solid, consistent scorer, which was not seen by him before. Smith Jr. showed incredible upside, as well as Thompson and Sengun. Eason showed a lot of determination to win. Reed Sheppard did not play many minutes, be he showed out when he started. Cam Whitmore also showed solid upside when he played. Development could be key to this team for years to come in order to be contenders.