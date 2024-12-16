Inside The Rockets

Rockets Defense Among Best in Last 25 Years

The Houston Rockets defense is setting records this season.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have established themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the league, but they are playing so well on that side of the floor that they are stacking up amongst the best in recent memory.

In terms of points per 100 possessions better than league average for a season, the 2024-25 Rockets rank seventh out of all teams in the past 25 seasons.

The only teams that rank ahead of this year's Rockets are the 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs, 2003-04 Detroit Pistons, 2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks, 2007-08 Boston Celtics, 2003-04 Spurs and the 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat Houston in Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal.

The Rockets defense is good, but it ranks second behind the Thunder, who have emerged as the top team in the Western Conference standings for the second year in a row.

Defense is half of the battle when trying to build a good team, and the Rockets have done that by placing these long, lanky defenders at every position.

Now, the test towards becoming a true championship contender is finding some kind of rhythm, flow and consistency on offense. The Rockets lack a true player that can go off for 20 points per game every night, even if there is the potential for that in some of the players on the roster.

