Rockets' Dillon Brooks Explains Playoff Difference
The Houston Rockets are just a few weeks away from the playoffs, and they are expected to be there for the first time since 2020.
Not everyone in the Rockets rotation has seen a postseason series before, but Dillon Brooks has, and he explained the intricacies of competing in the playoffs to The Athletic insider Kelly Iko.
“It’s game planning,” Brooks toldThe Athletic. “Knowing your personnel and what guys want to do, how fast can we adjust. And, you know, most of the game is mental anyway — no matter if it’s playoffs or a regular game. It’s mental.”
The Rockets had a playoff-like game in their latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where it came down to the final possessions in the fourth quarter, but Houston was unable to pull away.
“It’s these games,” Brooks said. “Playoff atmosphere. Watching the film, knowing exactly what they’re going to see in a playoff series. Or even when teams make adjustments, you’re going to see that type of play. Just review it and be ready.”
The Rockets will have a few games like that as well in April as all five of their final matchups come against teams that they could face in the postseason.
In the meantime, the Rockets will look to take on their final lottery opponent on the schedule tonight against the NBA-worst Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.