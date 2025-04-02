Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Dillon Brooks Explains Playoff Difference

Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets are playoff-bound for the first time since 2020.

Jeremy Brener

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is defended by Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is defended by Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are just a few weeks away from the playoffs, and they are expected to be there for the first time since 2020.

Not everyone in the Rockets rotation has seen a postseason series before, but Dillon Brooks has, and he explained the intricacies of competing in the playoffs to The Athletic insider Kelly Iko.

“It’s game planning,” Brooks toldThe Athletic. “Knowing your personnel and what guys want to do, how fast can we adjust. And, you know, most of the game is mental anyway — no matter if it’s playoffs or a regular game. It’s mental.”

The Rockets had a playoff-like game in their latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where it came down to the final possessions in the fourth quarter, but Houston was unable to pull away.

“It’s these games,” Brooks said. “Playoff atmosphere. Watching the film, knowing exactly what they’re going to see in a playoff series. Or even when teams make adjustments, you’re going to see that type of play. Just review it and be ready.”

The Rockets will have a few games like that as well in April as all five of their final matchups come against teams that they could face in the postseason.

In the meantime, the Rockets will look to take on their final lottery opponent on the schedule tonight against the NBA-worst Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News