Rockets Enter Playoffs With One Concern
The Houston Rockets are the only team in the top six of the Western Conference that wasn't in the playoffs a year ago.
Their lack of experience in a postseason setting concerns ESPN insider Michael C. Wright.
"Only two players in Houston's starting five (Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks) have competed in the postseason. But the team's physicality and style of play could make up for that," Wright writes.
"The most pressing issue for the Rockets is whether they can consistently generate solid half-court offense when the games slow down and every possession matters. Houston gives itself a fighting shot there, considering it led the league in offensive rebounding, which should allow for plenty of second-chance scoring opportunities. [Jalen] Green is the Rockets' most dangerous scorer, but to make a run, this team needs consistent contributions from VanVleet, Brooks and first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun to keep opponents from loading up on the guard."
The Rockets have been criticized over the team's lack of experience for a while, but they have a point guard that's won a championship before, a coach who has been to the NBA Finals and arguably the most athletic team in the NBA.
While they may not be the most experienced compared to the rest of the teams, the Rockets are not a team worth underestimating in the postseason.
The Rockets will begin their playoff run on Sunday as they take on the winner of the Play-In Tournament matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.