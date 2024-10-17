ESPN Gives Rockets' Mock Extensions for Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green
The Houston Rockets have just about four days to extend players whose rookie contracts expire after this season. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, two of Houston's young stars, will enter restricted free agency at the end of the 2024-25 season if an agreement isn't reached by Oct. 21.
It's been a looming concern for months now, as the two sides have talked about hopes of reaching a contract extension. This applies more toward Sengun, but the issue is whether or not Houston should give out a maximum contract extension.
ESPN's Bobby Marks highlighted the extension deadline concerns for the rest of the NBA, and gave mock offers for each player. Sengun and Green were included in the list.
The Rockets have plenty of flexibility with money considering they are a very young team with many players still on rookie contracts. For Sengun, Marks was reluctant to give him the max extension, offering a five-year, $172.5 million deal. For Green, Marks proposed five years, $145 million.
Extending Sengun should be a no-brainer, but of course, with the issue being a max deal, the debate of whether or not he can live up to the money is the question. All signs are pointing toward the positives, as the Turkish center's stats have increased dramatically over his first three NBA seasons. Sengun averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, nearly making an All-Star team.
As for Green, he's been in numerous trade rumors due to his inconsistencies and inefficiencies. Also entering fourth year, he averaged 19.6 points and 5.2 rebounds last season, but did it shooting below 43% from the field and below 34% from deep. A max extension for Green does not seem to be in the cards according to experts.
