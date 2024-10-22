Houston Rockets: Expectations for Tari Eason
After only playing 22 games last year due to injury, Tari Eason is back. He looked solid in the preseason, grabbing 10 boards in two games.
The third-year forward's impact is definitely felt for Houston defensively. In his career, he is averaging six rebounds per game. Although he only averages one steal, his defensive awareness is top-tier. He reads offenses really well, causing chaos for opponents. Eason's ability to get to his spot on defense, whether on the post or in the perimeter, is very impressive.
One of the 23-year-old's best defensive qualities is the ability to trap. Amen Thompson really contributes to Eason's defensive success as well. The two defenders are great athletes, who have quick hands and can force turnovers with ease. Ime Udoka put both of them on the court together on Wednesday, and it showed how the velocity of the two defenders benefits the Rockets.
Being a 6-foot-8 rim attacking forward, his shooting numbers should go up this season. Although his impact is felt more on the other end of the court, he still brings a fast-offense impact. Eason attacks the paint quite a bit. He shot almost 47% from the field last year, but with this fast paced team, it should go up to 50%.
In transition, he gets to his corner three spot quickly. This happens more often than not when he is on the floor, and due to the amount of three pointers he takes, it would be big for Houston if his three point percentage goes up. Shooting 36% from three last year, a big improvement would be that 38-39% range.
Aggressive on the boards, he helped dominate against the Spurs in the last preseason game. Going up to averaging eight rebounds this season instead of his previous six rebounds a game is the expectation for him this season. This would help Houston be able to get in transition due to their fast-paced game.
Eason's ball handling must improve. He forces a lot of turnovers, and gets on individual fastbreaks frequently. Against the Spurs this past Wednesday, there were multiple times when he had the ball in his hands and it almost got stolen. It forced him to have to slow down the pace and wait for defenders to get down court so Houston's point guards could run plays.
