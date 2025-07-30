Houston Rockets Expecting a Big Jump in Amen Thompson's Playmaking
The Houston Rockets were one of, if not the busiest, teams this offseason. The Rockets were involved in blockbuster trades, free agent signings and retaining their free agents. The blockbuster trade brought Kevin Durant to the Rockets as they coveted the future Hall of Famer's ability to come through in the clutch.
The trade also meant the end of Jalen Green's career in Houston. Even though some thought the Rockets would bring in another guard to help strengthen their guard rotation the Rockets have maintained that they have confidence in the remaining guards on the team.
Currently, the Rockets have Fred VanVleet as the starting point guard with Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday coming off the bench. The Rockets have made it clear that they expect a massive jump in Sheppard's play this upcoming season compared to his rookie year.
Amen Thompson the playmaker will be on full display this season
Some of the Rockets' confidence about their backcourt also has to do with the expectations that Thompson will play a lot more in the backcourt this season compared to his first two seasons. Coming into the NBA, Thompson had spent most of his basketball career at the point guard position.
However, since entering the league, Thompson has played most of his time at the forward position. Thompson moved into the starting lineup last season after the hand injury to Jaabari Smith that kept him out for two months. Thompson's stellar play at forward led the Rockets to keep him in the starting lineup even after Smith's return.
Thompson played occasionally at guard throughout last season, particularly during the period VanVleet was out of the lineup leading up to the All-Star break. Now with Green in Phoenix, you can expect to see Thompson starting at the shooting guard position and then sliding over to point guard when VanVleet heads to the bench.
That would mirror what the Rockets did last season, where Green would stay in the game and move to point guard once VanVleet went to the bench. Expect to see a good amount of Thompson and Sheppard in the backcourt together throughout next season.
The Rockets' decision not to bring in another guard, combined with the recent signing of Josh Okogie, suggests that they will rely heavily on players like Sheppard, and particularly Amen Thompson, to demonstrate their ability to dominate on the defensive end and serve as the playmaker the Rockets need this upcoming season.