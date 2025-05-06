Rockets Exposed in Game 7 Loss vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets had one glaring weakness exposed in their Game 7 loss against the Golden State Warriors.
It was clear that the Rockets needed better 3-point shooting after the series loss against the Warriors, who caught fire from distance in Game 7.
The Athletic insider Kelly Iko goes into more detail about the team's 3-point woes.
"Houston’s bold attempt to complete the 3-1 comeback ultimately fell short on its home turf. As they turn their attention to the offseason, it’s clear that the Rockets, for all their success this season, are an unfinished product," Iko wrote.
"There should be a substantial focus during the offseason on improving around the margins, particularly in their 3-point shooting. Whether or not Houston’s front office believes it’s time to cash in on a superstar is unknown at this point, but unless the Rockets become a much better floor spacing unit, their aggressive defense and abundance of athleticism will only carry them so far."
The Rockets must figure out whether the solutions for this are already on the roster, or if a trade needs to be made. Reed Sheppard, the team's No. 3 overall pick that was out of the rotation for most of his rookie season, is someone that could eventually fill that void someday for the Rockets.
The challenge is, the Rockets may need to include Sheppard in a trade to get that star that could elevate them.
The first round playoff loss gives the Rockets a lot of question marks going into the offseason, which is one that could shape the future of the franchise.