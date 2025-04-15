Inside The Rockets

Rockets Face Winner of Grizzlies vs. Warriors: TV Info, Betting Odds, Game Preview

The Houston Rockets will play the winner of the Play-In Tournament game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney and forward Jimmy Butler.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney and forward Jimmy Butler. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets will sit on the couch in anticipation as the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors compete in the first game of the Play-In Tournament for the Western Conference.

The winner of the game between the Grizzlies and Warriors will qualify for the playoffs, clinch the No. 7 seed and face the Rockets in a first-round series.

The Rockets beat the Grizzlies in three of their four meetings earlier this season, while Houston only claimed victory twice against Golden State out of five times, so there might be more of a desire for Memphis to win.

That being said, the opportunity to face the Warriors in the playoffs again would be a big test for the Rockets that could get them settled for the rest of the postseason.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Broadcast Information

  • Date: Tuesday, April 15
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • Live Stream: Max App
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

  • SF Jaylen Wells (OUT - wrist)
  • PF Brandon Clarke (OUT - knee)

Golden State Warriors

  • n/a

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Projected Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

  • PG Ja Morant
  • SG Desmond Bane
  • SF Vince Williams Jr.
  • PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • C Zach Edey

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Brandin Podziemski
  • SF Moses Moody
  • PF Jimmy Butler III
  • C Draymond Green

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News