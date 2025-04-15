Rockets Face Winner of Grizzlies vs. Warriors: TV Info, Betting Odds, Game Preview
The Houston Rockets will sit on the couch in anticipation as the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors compete in the first game of the Play-In Tournament for the Western Conference.
The winner of the game between the Grizzlies and Warriors will qualify for the playoffs, clinch the No. 7 seed and face the Rockets in a first-round series.
The Rockets beat the Grizzlies in three of their four meetings earlier this season, while Houston only claimed victory twice against Golden State out of five times, so there might be more of a desire for Memphis to win.
That being said, the opportunity to face the Warriors in the playoffs again would be a big test for the Rockets that could get them settled for the rest of the postseason.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: TNT
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- Live Stream: Max App
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
- SF Jaylen Wells (OUT - wrist)
- PF Brandon Clarke (OUT - knee)
Golden State Warriors
- n/a
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Projected Starting Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies
- PG Ja Morant
- SG Desmond Bane
- SF Vince Williams Jr.
- PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
- C Zach Edey
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Brandin Podziemski
- SF Moses Moody
- PF Jimmy Butler III
- C Draymond Green
