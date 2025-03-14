Rockets Finding Ways to Win Without Amen Thompson
The Houston Rockets haven't played with Amen Thompson on the floor since he sprained his ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the team hasn't skipped a beat.
The Rockets are 2-0 since Thompson's injury, picking up wins against the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns. CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger praised the Rockets for winning despite the adversity.
"Losing Amen Thompson for extended time hurts, but the Rockets have kept winning behind suffocating defense. Fred VanVleet returned to the lineup (again) on Wednesday, putting up 10 points and four assists in 28 minutes as Houston beat Phoenix for its fourth straight victory," Ward-Henninger writes.
Both wins came at home against sub-.500 teams, but that shouldn't take away from the Rockets' achievements.
The Rockets are expected to play without Thompson for another week, and with Houston fighting for playoff positioning, every win counts and no excuses can be made for who is or isn't on the court.
With 16 games left, the Rockets will likely need to win more than 10 to feel comfortable about clinching home court, and while that job is a little harder without Thompson, the team has proven that it can be done.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.