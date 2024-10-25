Houston Rockets Forward Cam Whitmore's Lack of Playing Time Explained
The Houston Rockets did not practice on Thursday morning but held a film session after their disappointing 110-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets had an 18-point lead before collapsing in the second half.
Aside from Amen Thompson, the Rockets' bench did not contribute significantly to the game. As the Rockets' lead disappeared quickly, Coach Udoka had to put his starters back in much earlier than usual. One bench player who had limited playing time was Cam Whitmore.
After a successful rookie campaign, Whitmore is expected to be a significant contributor off the bench. Whitmore only played eight minutes on Wednesday, scoring four points. The Rockets are also expected to have one of the deepest teams in the league, which could lead to fewer minutes for some players.
Udoka was asked by Rockets on SI if Whitmore lack of minutes was due to game situation or possibly a pre-determined plan.
It seems Whitmore's lack of playing time was more due to the game's situation than anything he had done wrong. When you have as much depth as the Rockets, it can be tricky when it comes to who receives minutes and who doesn't.
It was an issue even last season, and that was with Tari Eason missing most of the season. With Eason back in the rotation and drafting Reed Sheppard, it will be a balancing act all season for Udoka. The Rockets are expecting nothing less than a playoff spot, so losing winnable games cannot happen.
Udoka is the type of coach who is not scared to shake up his lineup if a player is not performing on the court. Whitmore has shown he can be instant offense on the bench so dont be suprised if he is not back to his average minutes off the bench starting Friday night vs the Memphis Grizzlies.
