Houston Rockets Forward Labeled Team's 'Best Kept Secret' For 2024-25 NBA Season
The Houston Rockets have one of the more intriguing rosters across the NBA landscape. There's plenty of depth comprised of a young core, backing up a solid starting lineup with a blend of rising stars and win-now talents.
For the young guys, they're going to have to fight to continue to get minutes as there are simply not enough minutes to go around the young core once established veterans get their respective burn.
However, the Rockets' "best kept secret" is a young forward on the bench, according to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, who took a look at the best secret weapon on every NBA roster. According to Hughes, Tari Eason is a player to keep an eye on for next season.
The selection of Eason comes along a handful of other strong candidates, as the Rockets' depth is real and there are plenty of other weapons on the bench alone.
"The Houston Rockets added several major pieces—both young and established—to the roster in 2023-24," Hughes wrote. "Amen Thompson wowed with his athleticism and versatility, Dillon Brooks snarled at superstar opponents, Fred VanVleet steadied the ship and Cam Whitmore lit it up off the bench."
Along with the roster movement, Eason got a bit lost in the mix. It's easy for a player to slide out of the rotation with so much incoming talent. After playing 82 games and posting five starts during his rookie season, Eason's opportunity fell significantly last season.
"Thanks to that glut of new talent and the injuries that limited him to just 22 games, Tari Eason fell completely off the radar," Hughes continued. "Assuming a return to full health, the rugged forward won't stay forgotten for long."
With the Rockets establishing a bit of a defensive identity a season ago, Eason is a seamless fit in the rotation because of his ability on that end of the floor.
"As a rookie, Eason was an absolute menace on defense. He posted a 91st percentile D-EPM, rated in the 93rd and 98th percentiles in block and steal rate among forwards and logged 3.3 deflections per 36 minutes, a figure just outside the top 10 among players who saw at least as many minutes as he did," Hughes wrote.
One thing that can't be taught in basketball is hustle. Eason brings exactly that and could be an energizer for a playoff-hopeful Rockets team. The club is looking for its first postseason appearance since they traded James Harden.
