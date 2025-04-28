Rockets' Fred VanVleet Praises Warriors Star Stephen Curry
The Houston Rockets are facing the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, and Stephen Curry has been himself during the series.
Unfortunately for the Rockets, that has led to a pair of Warriors wins heading into tonight's pivotal Game 4 at the Chase Center.
Ahead of the game, Rockets guard Fred VanVleet sang Curry's praises.
“We’re not going to hold him to three points every time we play them," VanVleet said via The Athletic insider Kelly Iko. “We have to understand that. This is one of the all-time greats. I thought our coverages were a little slow tonight, some of the switching, some of the physicality was a touch down from how we had it ramped up in the previous game, but this is the playoffs. It’s all about adjustments and chess matches and different things.
“So they were prepared. I thought they executed at a higher level than we did, and sometimes that’s all it comes down to. So he got some clean looks, more so than we would like, so we got to try to limit his opportunities and make his life a little bit harder out there, but obviously that’s a tough cover.”
The Rockets will need to find a way to adjust to Curry in Game 4, and if they find some semblance of success, they could find themselves tying the series at 2-2 as both teams travel to Houston for Game 5.
Tipoff for tonight's Game 4 is set for 9 p.m. CT on TNT.