Rockets, Fred VanVleet Push Back Team Option
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets and guard Fred VanVleet are pushing back Friday’s deadline of June 29 on his $44 million team option for the 2025-26 season, giving both sides more time to navigate exercising the option or complete a long-term deal.
Effectively, Houston is still navigating what to do with VanVleet’s lucrative team option. The guard has been highly impactful for the team in recent years, but the one-year option is a hefty price tag to pay for a player of his magnitude.
All in all, it seems a re-work of his deal could be beneficial for both sides.
Per Charania’s wording and the mutually beneficial relationship between Houston and VanVleet over his first contract, it seems the two sides are focused on pursing a longer term deal.
Despite it being called an overpay at the time, the original VanVleet deal has worked out well for both sides. The former NBA champion got a massive payday, and was able to play a vitally large role for the team over the last two seasons. He averaged just under 16 points and seven assists per game, helping tutor a variety of young Rockets and lead the team back from the depths of a rebuild. He was especially important in the team's 3-1 comeback versus the Golden State Warriors in the first round, which fell just short in Game 7.
Now, the dynamics of the team have changed since VanVleet’s arrival.
Forward Alperen Sengun is a one-time All-Star and a focal point of the offense. Players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. have emerged as tenable pieces for the future, and the Rockets still have other talented prospects on the waiting list for playing time.
Still, VanVleet has more in the NBA tank, and Houston can certainly continue to benefit from his presence in the backcourt.