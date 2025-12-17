Rockets Granted $12.5 Million Disabled Player Exception Due to Fred VanVleet Injury

In the years that followed the James Harden trade in 2021, the Houston Rockets have sought a traditional point guard that could replace him. John Wall and Kevin Porter Jr. didn't quite do it.

Wall was a shell of himself (which is saying alot, because he did still average 20.7 points and 6.9 assists in 2020-21). A player can only withstand so many injuries to their lower extremities.

Especially a player like Wall, who leans heavily on their athleticism.

Porter was the immediately choice to replace Wall at the point guard spot. Although it was going to be a project, as the franchise sought to change his position from wing to point guard.

(Which is ironically exactly what the team is doing with Amen Thompson, although this is by force, as the starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, is unavailable due to injury).

Porter had his moments, becoming the youngest player to post a 50-point, 10-assist double-double in NBA history. But that was short-lived, due to a myriad of issues and/or factors.

Fred VanVleet entered the fold in 2023 and the Rockets threw a boatload of cash at him. $128 million in total, over three years. And were scrutinized greatly for it.

VanVleet is fairly undersized, at 6-foot-tall, which is being generous. And he was far from efficient with the Toronto Raptors, although he did become an All-Star and NBA champion while playing for the franchise.

VanVleet helped shift the Rockets' culture off the court, which is what incoming coach Ime Udoka valued, as the team was relatively young and comprised mostly of inexperienced players who had become first-round draft picks in recent years.

The Rockets missed the postseason in his first year, but he averaged 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, 41.6 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three, 86 percent from the foul line in 2023-24, guiding Houston to a 19-win improvement year over year.

His second-year averages weren't nearly as good in the regular season (14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 37.8 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three, 81 percent from the foul line), but he turned up in Houston's first-round postseason match against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists, 43 percent from the field, 43.5 percent from deep, 100 percent from the foul line and 63.2 percent true shooting).

VanVleet was going to be an important piece this season, after the team acquired Kevin Durant (who had just come out of a situation with the Phoenix Suns in which he could've used a floor general like VanVleet).

However, he suffered an untimely torn ACL at the team's minicamp in the Bahamas. Houston has since moved Amen Thompson to the point guard spot, which is a tough adjustment to make on the fly (see Porter Jr.).

On Tuesday, the Rockets received positive news regarding VanVleet's injury situation (well, somewhat). The league granted them a Disabled Player Exception, worth $12.5 million, which is half of VanVleet's new deal, which pays him $25 million this year.

The team is still hard-capped at the first apron, with just $1.26 million in space.

This means the ruling doesn't benefit the Rockets, unless they are able to offload salary to create more space under the first apron (since they're still hard-capped), for trade purposes.

Sound confusing?

Let's unpack it. This doesn't give the Rockets more cap space. Because it doesn't give them more room under the apron.

Again, they are hard-capped and will still be, unless they are able to clear salary. Irrespective of this ruling.

It also has no bearing on whether VanVleet returns this season, which he's stated is his goal.

Meaning the Rockets likely won't be able to use this.