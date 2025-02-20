Rockets' Fred VanVleet Ranked Among Top Free Agents in 2025
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has been a major part of the team's success this season, as both a productive player on the court and a veteran presence for the young core. The 30-year-old is struggling a bit in terms of efficiency but is still averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
The Rockets have needed VanVleet floor-general abilities more than fans realize. Houston has little to no depth in terms of the true point guard position, and with injuries hitting the team as of late, the Rockets have struggled in the month of February with a 2-6 record.
VanVleet has been out for nearly the entire stretch due to an ankle injury suffered in Feb. 1's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the Rockets have dropped in both offensive and defensive rating.
The veteran point guard's contract will be one of the biggest questions for Houston this offseason. VanVleet has a team option this summer worth $44.9 million for the 2025-26 season.
VanVleet was recently ranked as one of the top potential free agents this summer, should the Rockets decline his team option. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus ranked him sixth among the top 30, placing behind Naz Reid, Myles Turner, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James.
"VanVleet, almost 31, has been tremendous this season for the Rockets," Pincus wrote.
"While he's not shooting particularly well, his on-court leadership has been huge for a young roster eager to make a playoff run. Without him recently (ankle), Houston's offense has taken a hit."
The expectation is that the Rockets decline VanVleet's team option to re-sign him on a more team-friendly contract. The reality is that he isn't worth that much money as he ages past 30, especially through a season in which he's struggled to shoot with efficiency, despite his overall impact.
Houston is currently hard-capped at the first apron, so the team lacks flexibility with Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green's contract extensions kicking in. The Rockets rank 27th in projected cap space and are expected to have just over $3 million in first apron space and about $15 million in second apron space. Restructuring VanVleet's contract would do wonders for the team's cap flexibility.
