Rockets' Fred VanVleet Says Amen Thompson Stood Out this Offseason
This offseason was a pivotal one for the Houston Rockets, who saw a 19-win jump last season, but still failed to see a postseason berth.
With a young core comprised of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Reed Sheppard and more, there’s certain to be internal development on Houston’s end. And that will be vital to the team continuing to advance in a tough Western Conference.
At Rockets media day on Monday, the team’s veteran point guard, Fred VanVleet, had some positive words on Amen Thompson.
“He definitely doesn’t look like a rookie anymore,” VanVleet said. “I don’t know if it was just because it’s summer time and there’s no referees and he can just run everybody over, or he actually looks bigger, faster, strong, more confident, more under control.
Drafted No. 4 overall in 2023, Thompson was one of the top guard options available, with hyper-athleticism and a connective game on both ends of the court.
In his debut NBA season he put up 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 54% overall and just 14% from beyond the arc. While his numbers were solid for a rookie coming off the bench, this offseason was extremely important to him becoming the next big piece in the Houston core.
If Thompson does make the offseason leap many think he can, he could crack the starting lineup sooner than later. Right now, the guard and forward positions are occupied by VanVleet, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. But Thompson becoming a starter-level player could shoot him up the depth chart quickly.
The Rockets open up their preseason with the Jazz on Monday, Oct. 7. Fans will likely get their first look at the new and improved Thompson there.
