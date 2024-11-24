Rockets' Fred VanVleet Talks Ejection
The Houston Rockets came up short in a 104-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, just 24 hours after blowing the same team out by 28 points in the Emirates NBA Cup.
With just moments until the end of the game, Fred VanVleet was ejected from the contest after arguing with officials in an expleitve-laden, NSFW rant.
VanVleet spoke more about his ejection after the game.
"I think I'm in enough trouble as it is tonight, so probably don't need to discuss too much officiating with you guys,” VanVleet said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “I'll look at the film and see. Heat of the moment you always feel right. The refs aren't trying to be wrong, but we disagreed quite a bit tonight."
The biggest disagreement came when the Rockets were trailing by three with under a minute to go and VanVleet tried drawing a foul on a 3-point shot to tie the game. No call was made, the Blazers snagged the rebound, and all chances the Rockets had to come back vanquished.
The Blazers made their free throws at the end of the game and closed out a win.
VanVleet's actions towards the refs could result in a heavy fine, or possibly even a suspension, and that decision will likely be made in the coming days.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.