Rockets Future Murky With Jabari Smith Jr. After Injury
The Houston Rockets were dealt a painful blow when Jabari Smith Jr. was put on the injury report after breaking his hand.
The Rockets won't have Smith for the next 4-8 weeks, and during that time, things will change for the team. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz is concerned about his future with the team.
"The No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Smith finds himself in an engrossing situation now in his third season with the Houston Rockets," Swartz writes. "Smith is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, so it's imperative that Houston knows what it's getting before making a major financial investment."
The Rockets will now figure out how valuable Smith is now that he faces the first long-term injury of his career. If the Rockets do well, maybe they decide that he could be worth trading to another team to land a more win-now player.
If they begin to slip, they may feel better about his place with the franchise moving forward and decide to keep him long-term. They may even seal that with a contract extention in the offseason.
The Rockets will now have to continue to adjust with Smith out of the lineup as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
