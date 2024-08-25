Houston Rockets’ G League Affiliate RGV Vipers to Announce New Head Coach
The Houston Rockets G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, recently announced that Kevin Burleson was leaving his position as head coach to become an assistant for the Detroit Pistons.
In two years, Burleson led the Vipers to the playoffs in both seasons, including the G League Finals in his first season. On Monday, the Vipers will announce who will lead the team next season.
With the Vipers' success over the years, it doesn't come as a surprise that Burleson is moving on to the NBA. Over the Vipers' history, they have been a stepping stone for players, specifically coaches, to advance their careers.
In the 2012-13 season, Nick Nurse coached the Vipers to their first championship. The first championship was in the D League, eventually becoming the G League we know today. Nurse used that championship win to move on to the NBA and become the head coach of the Toronto Raptors, eventually winning a championship ring.
Since Nurse, multiple Vipers coaches, from Chris Finch to Burleson, have gone from the Vipers' head coach to the NBA. This shows that the Vipers are one of the most successful G League franchises ever, and well-respected around the NBA.
It hasn't just been coaches who have gone to the Vipers and transitioned to NBA success. Players like Aaron Brooks, Patrick Beverley and Clint Capela, as well as recent success stories like current Rockets in Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson.
The Vipers now look for the next person to continue the winning legacy and lead them back to the finals. The hiring will also affect the Rockets, as the Vipers are a big part of their player development.
The Vipers next chapter starts Monday. Check out my next article, in which I will share all the latest on the Vipers new head coach.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.