Houston Rockets G League Affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers to Hold Tryouts
The Houston Rockets and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers have enjoyed a strong relationship over the past two decades. The Vipers are the Rockets' G League affiliate and the most successful team in G League history. Since entering a partnership with the Rockets, the Vipers have won four G League championships, starting in 2010 with then head coach and future NBA head coach Chris Finch.
Over the years, there have been multiple players who have developed their games with the Vipers and then had successful careers either with the Rockets or throughout the NBA with other teams. Players like Aaron Brooks, who was the Vipers' first-ever starting point guard, Patrick Beverley, Clint Capela, and Isaiah Hartenstein all went on to have successful careers in the NBA.
The Rockets have utilized the Vipers as a training ground for over 15 seasons, recognizing early on the importance of the G League affiliation. That has benefitted both organizations, as the Rockets can have players work in the same offense and defense at the G League level that they will see with the Rockets.
Recently, the Rockets have sent down players like Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson for various reasons, but ultimately to improve their games so that they will be ready once they are called back up to the NBA. Sheppard was sent down to build his confidence and play more minutes on the court, and Thompson was sent down after returning from injury to regain his stamina.
Rio Grande Valley Vipers to hold tryouts for this upcoming season
Another way the Vipers have built their team over the years has been through public tryouts. G League tryouts offer opportunities to everyone, from former high school stars who didn't succeed in college for one reason or another to players who may have thought their basketball dreams were over after not being drafted.
There have been some success stories from these tryouts over the last several years. Trhae Mitchell was one of the players who played at a small college and went undrafted in 2020. Mitchell participated in the Vipers tryouts in 2020 and had such a great tryout that he was selected for the roster. Since then, Mitchell has won a G League championship, played in the Rockets' summer league, and even played in a handful of games for the Rockets during the regular season.
The Vipers will give players another opportunity to make the 2025-26 roster. The tryout will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the DHR Health Sports & Wellness Center in Edinburg. Players will have the chance to compete for an invitation to training camp, as coaches and front office staff will evaluate them.