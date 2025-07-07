Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone Talks Kevin Durant and Offseason
Since the start of the offseason, the Houston Rockets have been the most active team in the NBA. Since the end of the regular season, the Rockets have made several high-profile moves, including the signings of Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, the extension of Ime Udoka and Jabari Smith, and a trade for Kevin Durant.
The Rockets are now going all in on winning a championship, after three straight seasons of prioritizing player development and focusing on helping younger players improve, even if it meant more losses. The Rockets experienced their worst three-year stretch in terms of wins and losses, spanning the three seasons following James Harden's trade to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Rockets' focus shifted after the 2022 season as they began to bring in more established players to help lead the team on the court. Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone spoke with the media today about the Kevin Durant trade, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore and a lot more.
Stone was asked what went into the decision to trade for Durant.
Even though it seemed to be a tough decision for Stone, it ultimately came down to the ability to trade for one of the best offensive players of all time being too much to pass up. Cam Whitmore's trade to the Washington Wizards was the latest move by Stone. Stone spoke on why the Rockets decided to trade Whitmore.
Whitmore fell out of the Rockets' rotation last season after a strong rookie campaign. It seems that for most of the season, Whitmore and the Rockets were not on the same page, and now he has a better chance to get playing time with the Wizards.
The Rockets are short one guard after trading Jalen Green to the Phoenix Suns. Rockets On SI asked Stone if he felt they needed to add another guard for more backcourt depth.
After the free agent signings of Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, the Rockets don't have a lot of room under the first tax apron. Teams in the NBA are doing whatever they can to avoid the first apron tax penalty, and with the Rockets already close, it sounds as if the roster you currently see is the same one you will see to start the season.
Stone also talked about the signing of Clint Capela. Stone mentioned that going into free agency, the Rockets organization didn't believe they would have a chance to sign Capela, considering they already had Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. With the signing, Stone believes Capela gives them a more mobile option at center for the upcoming season.
Stone mentioned several times that the Rockets are no longer a developmental team and are ready to take the next step in the 2025-26 season. From all the moves the Rockets have made this offseason, it seems they are indeed prepared to compete for a championship shortly.