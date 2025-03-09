Inside The Rockets

Rockets Get Good Injury News on Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet could be back with the Houston Rockets soon.

Jan 25, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has only played in one game since the start of February as he has been dealing with an ankle injury, but his time on the sidelines could soon be coming to an end.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Sam Warren, the Rockets could look to get VanVleet back sometime within the next few games.

This could open the door for VanVleet to make his return when the Rockets host the Orlando Magic for their next game.

The return couldn't come at a better time for the Rockets considering rookie Reed Sheppard has fractured his thumb while Amen Thompson left the team's previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans and is scheduled to undergo an MRI.

The Rockets have struggled without VanVleet in the lineup, and the record shows. The Rockets are only 7-10 since VanVleet first sat out on Feb. 1, and all but two of those wins came against teams that are currently in the lottery.

With VanVleet back in the lineup, the Rockets will be able to play a much more fluid style of basketball, and he can set the tone and put other players in a position to succeed.

VanVleet will be a game-time decision when the Rockets take on the Magic tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.

