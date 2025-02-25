Rockets Get Manu Ginobili Comparison in Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets could be adding another lottery pick to their roster this season by way of the Phoenix Suns.
The Rockets own the Suns' first-round pick this year, which is currently slated to be at No. 12.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft, where the Rockets took rising European prospect Ben Saraf, who is playing with Ratipharm Ulm in Germany this season. Wasserman compared Saraf to San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili.
"Consistent scoring and playmaking production for an 18-year-old in the German League and Eurocup has helped lock Ben Saraf into the first-round discussion. The question is how early teams will look at him, which will come down to how they view his shooting and the translatability of his creation," Wasserman writes.
"He's having impressive success overseas with his ball-handling, change of pace, mid-range pull-up, finishing craft and passing IQ.
"Questions about his lack of three-point volume and shot mechanics, lack of explosion and weak defensive tools may keep teams from picturing too much upside. But at some point once the big one-and-done names are off the board, Saraf figures to interest teams that believe the rim pressure he's currently providing, his creativity and shotmaking, and the IQ behind a 34.1 assist percentage are advanced enough for an NBA rotational guard."
Saraf has been flying up draft boards now that he is with Ratiopharm Ulm, which had two draft picks last year.
Saraf may be a good prospect for the Rockets because he doesn't have to play right away. In fact, he will likely be in the G League next season at his current trajectory if he doesn't stay in Europe.
The Rockets don't have much room in the rotation at the moment, but having Saraf in there just in case could give Houston another out for the long run.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.