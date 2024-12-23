Inside The Rockets

Rockets Get Surprise Contribution vs. Raptors

The Houston Rockets relied on an unexpected source to beat the Toronto Raptors.

Nov 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'sean Tate (8) warms up prior to the game against the Portland Trailblazers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are one of the deepest teams in the league, and they needed to rely on all of their depth to beat the Toronto Raptors 114-110 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening.

Jae'Sean Tate, who was averaging 2.2 points per game in 11 appearances for the Rockets so far this season, scored a season-high seven points in 15 minutes in the team's win.

Tate, the longest-tenured member on the team, was called upon with Tari Eason on the sidelines with a lower leg injury.

This game proved that Tate is still someone the Rockets can rely on in a time of need. He brings intensity on both ends of the floor, drawing charges and finding the right shots in order to help the Rockets to victory.

Tate could be on the block for the upcoming Feb. 6 trade deadline, but given how much he has given to the organization over the past four years, he is building a case for the Rockets to keep him even if they are offered a decent trade for him.

Tate and the Rockets are now 19-9 on the season, but they have a quick turnaround to continue their road trip as they visit the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside the Spectrum Center.

