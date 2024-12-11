Rockets-Warriors Injury Report: Sengun Questionable for NBA Cup Game
On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets will look to end a 15-game streak that lands in favor of the Golden State Warriors, this time with the stakes raised in NBA Cup play.
At 8:30 p.m. CT, Houston and Golden State will face off in the In-Season Tournament quarter final. The winner will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday for a chance to land in the NBA Cup’s final game, while the loser will play Dallas on Sunday.
The Rockets and Warriors are the No. 3 and 5 teams in the Western Conference, respectively. But Houston’s edge in the standings hasn’t carried over to a Bay-area win just yet. Golden State’s win-streak over the Rockets dates back to 2020. And games including Steph Curry go even further.
In order for the Rockets to come out the victor on Wednesday night, they’re going to need a clean bill of health, and to bring their A-game.
Here is the injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup (as of the 2:30 a.m. report on Dec. 11):
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Questionable: Right knee recovery
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left knee soreness
Jae’Sean Tate — Questionable: Lower back pain
Cam Whitmore — Questionable: Left wrist contusion
Golden State Warriors injuries:
De’Anthony Melton — Out: Left ACL surgery
Moses Moody — Out: Left Knee; patellar
Andrew Wiggins — Questionable: right ankle
Houston has four questionable designations on its injury report, all of which could contribute in some way, shape or form on Wednesday night. The most important, of course, is Alperen Sengun, who is dealing with left knee soreness. The team's star center will nearly be a necessity in the starting lineup if Houston wants to come out on top.
Golden State has two players out in Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton, with forward Andrew Wiggins questionable due to a right ankle injury.
