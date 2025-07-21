Houston Rockets: Grading Last Three Classes of First-Round Picks
As the Houston Rockets move out of the rebuilding phase and into the realm of legitimate contention, making up their roster is an interesting mix of home-grown talent and added veterans. While drafted stars like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are core pieces to the loaded roster, former franchise pieces like Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore failed to make the cut.
Since the 2022 NBA Draft, the Rockets have drafted six players in the first round – four of which remain on the team. Before the grades of these players are handed out, ranging from A-F like a school report card, let's clear up what values are going into these ratings.
The most important quality is the talent and production they currently bring to the team, as all of these draftees have played at least one season. If the player is no longer with the team, then what can be used is the value they brought during their time in Houston combined with any asset brought back through a trade.
For the players still with the Rockets, however, it's also fair to take their future potential into account, as they can still grow and bring more value to the draft pick. The last factor will be how much value the player brought relative to where they were selected, and if there were clearly better or worse players taken shortly after them.
Using reverse chronological order puts the 2024 Draft first, as the Rockets used no picks in 2025.
2024 - Reed Sheppard, Pick No. 3, C+
Sheppard was taken with the hopes of developing into a future core piece for the Rockets guard rotation, being praised in the pre-draft process for a highly efficient offensive game and scrappy defense. So far, that offense has failed to translate, as Sheppard averaged 4.4 points per game on 35.1 percent shooting in his rookie campaign.
However, young guards often struggle in their rookie campaigns before embarking on successful career paths. The Rockets still hold high hopes for Sheppard next season, giving him a chance to earn the backup point guard spot again.
He's showed promising flashes over the past year, with multiple 20-plus point performances to close the regular season and two good NBA 2K26 Summer League outings, proving reason to believe in his future. Overall, his current output isn't enough to warrant anything higher than a C+, but given the weaker status of the 2024 draft class, Sheppard still doesn't look like a bad pick.
2023 - Amen Thompson, Pick No. 4, A+
Thompson was taken as an extremely raw athlete with tools to develop into an NBA superstar, and he looks to be well on his way through two seasons. Thompson made All-Rookie Second Team in 2023-2024, but had a breakout sophomore campaign that firmly puts him as the second best player in his draft class right now, trailing only Victor Wembanyama.
Thompson was a crucial part of the Rockets enormous leap to the Western Conference's No. 2 seed the past season, as the group looked revitalized with him in the starting lineup. He's already one of the best perimeter defenders in the association, and a positive offensive player with much more room to grow.
If Houston had a chance to do this draft over again, there's not a single player drafted after Thompson that the Rockets would take over him with what they know now, cementing him as a home-run pick.
2023 - Cam Whitmore, Pick No. 20, C-
When Whitmore originally slid to the Rockets at pick No. 20, many were labeling him as the steal of the draft. His absurd on-ball scoring upside was and is noticeable, but he was still far away from a complete player. During his two seasons with Houston, Whitmore averaged 10.8 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting, but was never quite a positive impact player, finishing both seasons with a negative on/off point differential.
Whitmore still has potential to put it together, but it won't be in Houston, as the Rockets traded him to the Washington Wizards for two future second-round draft picks. As the Rockets fully enter championship mode, Whitmore doesn't fit the winning roster.
Even in hindsight, the players drafted soon after Whitmore won't be seen as major regrets, but they still could've contributed more than Whitmore did. Wings Ben Sheppard and Julian Strawther were both selected in the late first round, and have contributed real minutes on playoff runs.
2022 - Jabari Smith Jr., Pick No. 3, B+
Smith was also taken with the potential to be a great scorer, but he's hit a much higher floor than Whitmore could. He's shot at least 35 percent from 3-point range in his last two seasons despite mediocre spacing at best, along with averaging over one stock and seven rebounds in each season of his career.
Smith still has potential to turn into an on-ball weapon for the Rockets, as he continues to refine his scoring game, perhaps even more so with mentorship from newfound teammate Kevin Durant. At the very least, Smith will be a sizable forward who can knock down open threes and defend multiple positions – one of the most valuable archetypes in the NBA.
The Rockets also continue to show belief in Smith, as they handed out a five-year extension to him earlier this summer. Smith was good value with where he was selected as well, given only Jalen Williams at pick No. 12 is clearly above him in terms of future value in lottery picks.
2022 - Tari Eason, Pick No. 17, A
Over his three seasons with the Rockets, Eason has developed into a defensive nightmare and a major culture-changer. His intensity on the defensive end, combined with a growing efficiency on offense have made him a promising piece for the future, and a key piece to the Rockets 57 win squad the past season.
He's seen his minutes, points, rebounds, assists and steals per game increase in each of his three seasons, finishing last year averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Unlike Smith, he hasn't recieved a contract extension yet, but money is tight, and that doesn't mean the Rockets don't believe in him.
Taken shortly after Eason were effective role players like Christian Braun and Walker Kessler, but Eason is right there with them in terms of future value, making him another fantastic pick.
2022 - TyTy Washington, Pick No. 29, F
Washington played just 31 games for the Rockets before being dealt to the Atlanta Hawks, then to the Oklahoma City Thunder just days after, before subsequentially beind waived. He's spent the last two seasons on two-way contracts, playing in just 27 total NBA contests.
With the Rockets, Washington averaged 4.7 points in 14 minutes per game, playing a minimal role on a tanking squad, struggling to find his footing.
Just to rub some salt in the wound, taken two picks after him was combo guard Andrew Nembhard, who's a proven winner and playoff contributor through his first three seasons in the league – far more valuable than Washington.