Houston Rockets: Grizzlies' Star Could Head to Houston in Offseason
The Houston Rockets currently sit at No. 4 in the Western Conference with a 37-22 record. After some recent struggles, it's become clear that they could need to make a splash in the offseason for a superstar, and Ja Morant might just be that guy.
Houston has one of the deepest rosters in the league, and they have endless young talent. The team is bound to be named in trade rumors with any superstar because of their depth in rising stars. It has been rumored to be in the hunt for players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, and now, Morant.
Morant is averaging almost 21 points, seven assists, and just over one steal this season. Throughout his career, he has averaged 22.3 points and 7.4 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field. He has also led his team to the Playoffs three times, including one conference semifinals. Morant has also been one of the driving forces in leading the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this year.
The Rockets are talented as they stand now, but could need to make a splash in order to get to the Finals in the coming years. They have the right start, and are absolutely trending in the right direction. They just need that one superstar to help them solidify their future success. Ime Udoka, being the "win-now" coach that he is, would likely push for a player like the Grizzlies' young star guard if it was put on the table.
Possibly pairing Morant next to Jalen Green and Amen Thompson would cause horror for opposing defenses, as the three players are some of the most explosive and athletically talented in the league. Morant has solidified himself as a superstar, while Green and Thompson are trying to make their way to being one themselves.
In order to get Morant, the Rockets would have to trade all of Phoenix's picks that they hold and, most likely, a handful of their young talent. It might be worth it for Houston to go that far to get the former Rookie of the Year, because he can certainly push the Rockets to be contenders for years to come if he does get traded.
