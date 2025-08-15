Rockets' Guard Fred VanVleet Due for Bounce-Back Season
Heading into this offseason, there were questions as to whether or not Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet would return. He originally had a $40 million team option for the 2025-26 season, but it was unlikely the organization would pick it up after trading for Kevin Durant.
Houston ended up declining VanVleet's team option and re-signing him for two years, $50 million. The move saves the team significant money, and the Rockets end up under the first apron while All-Star center Alperen Sengun's extension kicks in this season.
VanVleet wasn't expected to receive the $40 million based on his age and production last season. The former All-Star had a down year, averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. On the surface, that doesn't look disappointing, but he shot 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from deep.
It's worth noting that in the playoffs, VanVleet was the star for Houston. Despite losing the Golden State Warriors in seven games in round one, he performed at a high level, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field. He was particularly elite in Game 4, Game 5 and Game 6, hitting 20-plus point in all three matchups.
This season, VanVleet should have a bounce-back season with Durant at the helm. He's now expected to be the third or fourth scoring option, which means he won't bear much responsibility in terms of points.
The 31-year-old has not only carved a career out of scoring, but also facilitating and defending as well. At his best in terms of passing, VanVleet averaged 8.1 assists in 2024 and put up a surprising 1.8 steals per game in 2023 despite being six feet tall. He'll have more of a role this season rather than being a 'star.'
With Durant, Houston will have more of a balanced offense. The team relied heavily on Jalen Green last season, but concerns with efficiency and consistency held them back. Durant averaged 26.6 points on 53-43-84 shooting splits last season.
Along with the former MVP, the Rockets added veteran talent such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, both two-way role players. Finney-Smith is one of the better 3&D players in the NBA.
Second-year guard Reed Sheppard, drafted No. 3 overall in 2024 due to his shooting, should have more responsibilities and is expected to improve with it. All in all, the Rockets should see improvements across the board, including their point guard, VanVleet.