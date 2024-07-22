Houston Rockets Guard Reed Sheppard Named to NBA 2K25 All-Summer League First Team
The Houston Rockets' Summer League season ended disappointingly Sunday night. They lost 105-95 to the Portland Trail Blazers, bringing their record to 2-3 in Las Vegas.
While the Rockets fell short of recapturing the success that made them one of the league's best Summer League teams in 2023, Houston still had one of the most electrifying players taking the court.
The NBA announced Monday afternoon which players will take home All-Summer League First Team honors, which featured Rockets' Reed Sheppard being one of five players.
Sheppard, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, played in four of the Rockets' five Summer League games and averaged 20.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.
Sheppard's best performance during the tournament was his debut against the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 23 points, five assists, and four rebounds in a 99-80 victory. Sheppard's play during the tournament earned him the honor of being the best rookie prospect in Las Vegas. He also solidified the lofty comparisons to veteran point guard Fred VanVleet.
"That type of instinct reminds me of Fred [VanVleet] a little bit," coach Garrett Jackson said. "Fred isn't the tallest guy, but he is very smart defensively, has quick hands, and knows how to jump the passing lanes.
"Reed is very similar. On the inside, he doesn't have the greatest advantage. He can get overwhelmed with a bigger guy. But out on the perimeter, he has quick hands. If you play with the ball low, he is going to take it away. He is really smart; jumping the passing lanes. I think he displayed it tonight."
Joining Sheppard amid the First Team are GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies), Jordan Miller (Los Angeles Clippers), Scotty Pippen Jr. (Grizzlies) and Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat).
