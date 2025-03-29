Houston Rockets Have Been One of the Clutchest Teams All Season
The Houston Rockets are having their best season since the 2017-18 season. They are 48-26 with eight games left in the regular season. The Rockets are second in the Western Conference, and their magic number is three games to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2020.
Multiple factors have contributed to the Rockets' success. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and the league's best rebounding team. The Rockets are on pace to have their best offensive-rebounding season in over three decades.
Another reason for the Rockets' success has been their play in close games. The Rockets have played in the most clutch games in the NBA this season. On the season, the Rockets have played in 43 clutch games.
The NBA considers clutch games any game within five points in the last five minutes. The Rockets are 26-17 in those games, as they have more often than not been able to come up with enough clutch plays to win them.
Jalen Green leads the Rockets in clutch points this season with 87 points and ranks 13th in the NBA. Another statistic that stands out is offensive rebounding. Alperen Sengun ranks sixth in clutch time offensive rebounding, which makes a difference because it gives the Rockets extra opportunities late in games.
The Rockets will need that clutch play to end the regular season, especially once the playoffs start. In the playoff, almost every game is a clutch game situation. Most games usually come down to the last few possessions, and the experience the Rockets have had all season in close games will serve them well in April and, hopefully for the Rockets, beyond.
The Rockets have some work to do before they get to the playoffs. They have eight games remaining and currently have a two-game lead in the loss column in the race for home-court advantage. More than any other team in the Western Conference, the Rockets will need home-court advantage, considering most of the team has never played in a playoff game.
The Rockets continue their march to the playoffs as they are back in action Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.