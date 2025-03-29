Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets Have Been One of the Clutchest Teams All Season

The Houston Rockets have been involved in the close games all season long. That experience will come in handy as the Rockets inch closer to their first playoff appearance since 2021.

Lachard Binkley

Mar 6, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are having their best season since the 2017-18 season. They are 48-26 with eight games left in the regular season. The Rockets are second in the Western Conference, and their magic number is three games to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2020.

Multiple factors have contributed to the Rockets' success. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and the league's best rebounding team. The Rockets are on pace to have their best offensive-rebounding season in over three decades.

Another reason for the Rockets' success has been their play in close games. The Rockets have played in the most clutch games in the NBA this season. On the season, the Rockets have played in 43 clutch games.

The NBA considers clutch games any game within five points in the last five minutes. The Rockets are 26-17 in those games, as they have more often than not been able to come up with enough clutch plays to win them.

Jalen Green leads the Rockets in clutch points this season with 87 points and ranks 13th in the NBA. Another statistic that stands out is offensive rebounding. Alperen Sengun ranks sixth in clutch time offensive rebounding, which makes a difference because it gives the Rockets extra opportunities late in games.

The Rockets will need that clutch play to end the regular season, especially once the playoffs start. In the playoff, almost every game is a clutch game situation. Most games usually come down to the last few possessions, and the experience the Rockets have had all season in close games will serve them well in April and, hopefully for the Rockets, beyond.

The Rockets have some work to do before they get to the playoffs. They have eight games remaining and currently have a two-game lead in the loss column in the race for home-court advantage. More than any other team in the Western Conference, the Rockets will need home-court advantage, considering most of the team has never played in a playoff game.

The Rockets continue their march to the playoffs as they are back in action Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

feed

Published
Lachard Binkley
LACHARD BINKLEY

Lachard is a lifelong Houstonian who has followed the Rockets since the 80s. He is a credential reporter covering the Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Home/News