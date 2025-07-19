Houston Rockets Have Claim to Being NBA’s Deepest Team
The Houston Rockets have undoubtedly had one of the best offseasons in the league, catapulting themselves from good to great team with a few moves.
They traded for superstar Kevin Durant in off-loading little, re-signed a number of contributors like Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, and did plenty of work in free agency in adding Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela.
All in all, the Rockets now move forward in the West with what seems to be a contending roster: Durant, Alperen Sengun, VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Adams, Capela, Finney-Smith and Reed Sheppard.
Additionally, the team has potential fringe contributors in Aaron Holiday, Jae’Sean Tate and more.
Injuries are nearly inescapable in the modern NBA, but Houston should be primed to have talented players on standby should the injury bug come knocking — a major plus towards true contention.
It’s established that the Rockets are an undoubtedly deep squad. But who’s the biggest competition in that area?
You’ll first have to start with the champs. Oklahoma City has proven depth fresh off the championship, not only owning the star trio of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, but a bevy of other talented contributors like Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams.
There’s little question right now that Oklahoma City is the best team in the league, and one capable of repeating. But Houston may very well have claim to being slightly deeper, though less talented near the top.
The Nuggets, too, have seen a solid offseason, adding Nets’ scorer Cam Johnson alongside Nikola Jokic, as well as adding Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas by other means. With likely the best player in the world, they won’t need too deep a roster to compete, but they now have it.
A myriad of other teams are set to try and make a run at the 2025-26 title: the Clippers, Spurs, Cavaliers, Knicks, Magic and more. But few can say they’re deeper or more talented than the Rockets heading into the season, as showcased by the team’s second-best odds at winning the Finals.
For now, Houston will finish up Summer League with a game at 4:30 p.m. CT before turning their attention to next season.