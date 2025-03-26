Rockets Have Little Room For Error
The Houston Rockets are in an extremely tight race for playoff positioning in the Western Conference as the final few weeks of the regular season come to a head.
The Rockets are currently in second place, but they cannot afford to slip up with only a handful of games separating the No. 2 seed from No. 8.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has instilled that understanding into his players, who have bought into his methods.
"You have to take on that challenge because it's so tight, and you go from two to seven very easily. And so I think that pressure is good for our guys to be in the first time. But we do have some vets that they can rely on, but as we always say, we're not relying on the veterans to get us through a set of growth from our young guys. It's going to take us the furthest," Udoka said.
Everyone on the roster is held accountable for their actions, and each player knows their role for the team.
The continuity the team has should prepare it well for what's to come even if the Rockets haven't had a postseason run together as a group.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they embark on a critical three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the last place Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network.