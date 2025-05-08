Rockets Have Major Fred VanVleet Decision This Offseason
The Houston Rockets have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to the future of Fred VanVleet.
VanVleet, 31, has a team option this season that the Rockets can choose to accept or decline in order to re-negotiate a new deal.
The Athletic insider John Hollinger looks into the pros of declining the option and getting VanVleet on a new contract.
"The other key piece to Houston’s cap strategy is VanVleet’s $44.9 million team option for next season. With few other players in the free-agent market, the Rockets seem primed to be able to decline the option and then re-sign him to a longer deal at lower annual money. Doing so would give them enough below the tax apron to re-sign Steven Adams and use some exception money on a shooter," Hollinger wrote.
VanVleet wants to stay with the Rockets, so there isn't much concern with him leaving to sign elsewhere. If the Rockets decline the team option, it's because they want him around for longer than next season.
Amen Thompson is expected to be the team's "point guard of the future," but the Rockets can still go in other directions regarding that. Thompson could also take Jalen Green's spot at shooting guard if the Rockets choose to move on from him this offseason.
VanVleet proved his worth during the playoffs, and it's clear based off of the series that the Rockets need to bring him back in hopes of winning a championship within the next three years or so.