Houston Rockets Having Their Best Rebounding Stretch in 37 Seasons
The Houston Rockets were able to get back in the win column Tuesday night as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 121-114. The win moved the Rockets record to 47-26 and lowered their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to only four games.
The Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who led all scorers with 32 points, but Green also contributed in other ways to help secure the victory. Green finished with his second-most rebounds on the season with 11, which fell only one short of his career high of 12, which he grabbed in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in January.
The Rockets' leading rebounder was Tari Eason, who finished with a career-high-tying 14 rebounds in the win. The fact that the Rockets were led in rebounding by their power forward and shooting guard is part of the reason the Rockets have dominated the boards all season long.
The Rockets have been the best rebounding team all season and are on pace to have their best offensive rebounding season since the 1990-91 season. The Rockets are lead by Alperen Sengun who is averaging a career high 10.5 rebounds a game.
Since entering the NBA, Sengun has seen his rebounding average go up every season. Another factor in the Rockets' board dominance was the addition of Steven Adams. Adams missed last season and did not play for the Rockets after being traded to them right before the deadline.
Adams is averaging 5.5 rebounds in only 13 minutes per game, making him one of the best rebounders per 36 minutes in the NBA. The Rockets have started to employ the double-big lineup, and it has caused the opposing team to adjust to the Rockets lineup, or they usually don't have a chance on the boards.
The Rockets have been even better in the last 10 games regarding rebounding. They have outrebounded their opponent in all 10 games, and according to the Rockets PR department, that is their longest streak since the 1988 season. The Rockets understand they are not a team that will score 120 points every game and overwhelm opponents on the offensive end.
The Rockets are a team that has to play lockdown defense and beat up the other team in the paint, especially when it comes to rebounding. From the day Ime Udoka stepped into the building, he had a goal for his team to be the best rebounding team in the NBA, and so far, the Rockets have lived up to that expectation.