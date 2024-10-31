Rockets Hope to Best Luka Doncic, Mavericks on Halloween
In a Halloween matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Rockets will look to stay on the right side of a .500 record. But superstar Luka Doncic and co. will have something to say about it.
Through four games so far, the Rockets have seen a topsy turvy bounty of results.
They opened their season with a crushing 5-point loss to the Hornets, an extremely winnable game given the circumstances. They rebounded with a double-digit win over Memphis, and split a pair of games against the in-state Spurs.
Now, the team is staring down the barrel of the loaded gun that is the Dallas Mavericks, or more simply, one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
Fresh off a Finals appearance, Dallas has continued its forward momentum, jumping out to a 3-1 record with wins over the Spurs, Jazz and Timberwolves, with just one loss to rival Phoenix.
Suffice it to say, a Rockets win tonight won’t come easy. But Houston has the tools to get it done.
First and foremost, Jalen Green will need to continue his quick rise to stardom. Through four games, he’s scorched with 28.8 points and 41% 3-point shooting.
Secondly, its point-of-attack defenders will need to bring their A-game against Doncic, who remains one of the best players on Earth. Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and others getting that assignment will need to be pesky, almost annoying in order for the team’s game-plan to work.
Lastly, star Alperen Sengun will need to find the same magic he used last season. So far this year, he’s averaged just 14.9 points and 3.7 assists, and will surely need to bolster that in order for Houston to reach its full potential.
If those things can fall in the Rockets’ favor, they’ll stand a chance against their in-state rival tonight.
