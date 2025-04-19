Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Ime Udoka Highlights Physicality vs. Warriors

The Houston Rockets will have to be physical in the playoffs with the Golden State Warriors.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has improved the team by 30 wins in just two years at the helm, and that has led them to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Rockets were the best amongst a gaggle of teams in the West that were separated by just a handful of games from No. 2 to 8 in the standings.

This means that the Rockets face a difficult first-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors, and that could mean both teams are in for a physical series.

"That game was pretty chippy up there," Udoka said via Chron reporter Michael Shapiro. "Our guys understand who does what. And that’s part of what Draymond does, it’s part of what makes him successful. He’s kind of the heart and soul of that team.

"Guys understand that competitive side, but I think what we do well favors us in the playoffs. Being aggressive, being physical."

Green is a catalyst whenever he steps on the court for better or for worse. He finds a way to affect the game in all aspects, and it is what makes him one of the best in the NBA over the course of this generation.

Green knows how to operate in a playoff series more than the Rockets do, so Houston needs to execute at a high level because Golden State certainly won't fold at any point during the series.

Game 1 between the Warriors and Rockets is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT tomorrow.

