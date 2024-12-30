Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Ime Udoka Responds to Amen Thompson Brawl

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson got into a brawl with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Dec 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets ended their 104-100 loss against the Miami Heat with a bang after a brawl broke out between the two teams.

The frustration began after Fred VanVleet was ejected on the play before, unceremoniously and unofficially knocking the Rockets out of the game.

On the ensuing inbounds pass, the ball had yet to be put back in the game before a scuffle broke out between Heat guard Tyler Herro and Rockets guard Amen Thompson. Udoka, who was ejected shortly before this for arguing VanVleet's ejection, spoke about the moment after the game.

"They were in each other's faces, bumping chests a little bit. One guy is stronger than the other," Udoka said via Space City Home Network reporter Vanessa Richardson.

The response is peak Udoka, and is unsurprising from what we have seen from him for the past two seasons. He will defend his players to the bitter end and he will promote physicality and toughness.

Whether or not Thompson was in the right is up for debate, but Udoka will always have his players' backs, and that's why the Rockets have grown so close in such a short amount of time.

The Rockets will recover over the next few days before hosting the in-state rival Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.

