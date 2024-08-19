Rockets' Improving Roster Makes Them Dangerous
The Houston Rockets have one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and after a 19-win improvement from the previous year, they also have one of the biggest risers in the league.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale pointed out how competitive they will get with a roster that is only going to get better as time goes on.
"Continued strides from Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are a given. Jalen Green is at worse exactly who he was last season. He is at best closer to the player who torched the league once the calendar flipped to late February," Favale writes. "Tari Eason is a better health bill away from generating All-Defense buzz. If Jae'Sean Tate gets worse, it's likely because Houston doesn't have enough minutes to go around. Reed Sheppard could be a Rookie of the Year candidate if the Rockets play him enough."
With the Rockets only getting better, it makes them one of the teams most likely to go from the lottery to the postseason. There are a few teams in the Western Conference who could face a regression, and that would allow a team like Houston to sneak in and get back into the playoff picture for the first time since the COVID bubble at Walt Disney World in 2020.
