Rockets Included in Kevin Durant Trade Proposal
The Houston Rockets are among the teams involved in trade rumors for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
Durant, 36, has been viewed as a trade candidate for the Suns, who are currently looking at being a lottery team this offseason without a pick.
The Rockets are in control of the pick, making them a likely candidate to be the team trading for him. ESPN suggests that the Rockets should trade Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale, 2025 and 2027 first-round picks (via Phoenix; the 2025 first is conveyed after the May draft lottery).
"The Rockets are a natural trade partner for the Suns for two main reasons. First, Durant slots neatly into Houston's largest hole. Thanks to a shiny young core and ferocious defense, the Rockets are rising in the West. But they lack the go-to scorer required to lead a contender and rank just 25th in half-court offense this season, per Cleaning the Glass," ESPN writes.
"Even at 36, Durant would represent a major improvement in this area. He has a higher usage rate and much better true shooting percentage than any player in Houston's rotation."
The Rockets don't have to give a ton up, but with Durant only under contract for one more season, it's justified. The draft assets are all attached to Phoenix, so Houston doesn't lose a whole lot here.
While Sheppard and Whitmore have a lot of upside, they are on the outside looking in of the Rockets core rotation, and they should be considered as the likeliest players traded if Houston tries to acquire a star this offseason.
