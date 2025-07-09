Houston Rockets Invite Houston Cougar Guard to Summer League Team
The Houston Rockets are set to kick off the NBA Summer League in a few days. Each team will play at least five games, the first four from July 10-17, with the Houston Rockets set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trailblazers.
The top four teams in the Summer League will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on July 19. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on July 20.
As fans awaited the finalized Rockets Summer League roster one name they did not anticipate seeing is Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson. Wilson went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft but has seemingly found a way to prove himself worthy of an NBA chance, as the Rockets decided to add him to their mini-camp roster.
In his final college season, Wilson averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the field, playing a key role off the bench under Houston's coach Kelvin Sampson.
He was a critical role player in Houston's run during March Madness despite coming up short to Florida, Wilson proved to be a great team player collecting rebounds for his team while not being a high volume scorer.
The Rockets will be coached by Garrett Jackson in Las Vegas, and are expected to be headlined by second-year guard Reed Sheppard as the former Kentucky guard prepares for an increased role next season.
Wilson will mark the fifth pure guard to join the Rockets Summer League roster and will be fighting for minutes to showcase his abilities to both the Rockets and other NBA franchises.
Houston will kick off their first game on July 11 against the Clippers in Las Vegas, and the former Houston Cougar guard will have to wait patiently to see if his number is called by coach Jackson.