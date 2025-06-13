Houston Rockets Guard Prepares For Increased Role
With all the young talent the Houston Rockets currently have on their roster, it almost slips the mind that they have a 20-year-old guard ready to be let off the leash for his sophomore campaign, where he hopes to impact the Rockets in a big way.
Reed Sheppard, the Rockets' 2024 first-round selection, was limited in his rookie campaign for Houston, only averaging 12.6 minutes in his allotted 52 games. He put together an average of 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists during that time.
Sheppard is geared up to play in the Vegas Summer League, as it was announced by the Houston Chronicle, and with this time in the summer league, his role is likely to increase this upcoming season.
The soon-to-be second-year guard will be able to provide Houston with some shooting next season that they are in dire need of. He will also give the Rockets a sense of relief if they choose not to opt in to Fred VanVleet's $44 million club option this summer. While it has been reported that FVV is more than likely brought back for the Rockets as their veteran guard, Coach Ime Udoka could be enamored by Sheppard's play this summer, deeming it time to fast-track the guard into a starting role.
His defense being one of the big reasons Houston took the guard at No. 3 overall, Coach Udoka has consistently preached the necessity for defense on his team. It's no surprise that Houston ranked in the top five in defensive rating last season. While VanVleet is a savvy veteran guard, Sheppard was regarded as a solid on-ball defender coming out of college and has quick hands and instincts to make steals.
Of course, Reed's ability to light it up behind the arc will be a big reason for his increased role next season, and if he can prove to be the perennial scorer he was in college then the Rockets could be shaping up to make yet another run for the NBA playoffs.